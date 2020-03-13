We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: TLC

Here's How You Can Become One of Dr. Now's Patients on 'My 600-lb Life'

TLC's My 600-lb Life is one of the network's most successful shows and has been going strong now for eight seasons. With the help of Houston's celebrity bariatric surgeon, Dr. Nowzaradan (affectionately known as Dr. Now), patients who weigh over 600 pounds are given the opportunity to change their lives completely.

Each episode of the show follows one patient over the course of one year. We see them in their current state, hear about how their food addiction became an all-consuming problem in their lives, then watch them set off to Dr. Now's Houston clinic. There, they are meant to follow his diet and weight-loss plan to shed some pounds on their own. If they're successful, they can receive weight-loss surgery and ultimately continue their weight-loss journey from there.