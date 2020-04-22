Brothers David and Benji Bolton From 'My 600-lb Life' Are Currently Estranged

TLC viewers first met Benji Bolton when he appeared alongside his brother, David, on Season 6 of My 600-lb Life. Combined, their weight was over 1,300 pounds, but by the time their episode aired in March 2018, Benji was down 382 pounds while David had lost a whopping 452 pounds.

Two years later, Benji is once again appearing on the show in an effort to drop even more weight, but he won’t have the support of his brother, who filed a lawsuit against the production company behind My 600-lb Life earlier this year. Still, the duo’s transformations are pretty spectacular.