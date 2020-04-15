'My 600-lb Life' Star Leneatha Quits Weight Loss Program Even After Going Viral

Some TLC viewers might recognize the woman featured on the April 15 episode of My 600-lb Life. Leneatha Reed (occasionally spelled Leneathra) went viral in January 2019 after vowing to lose more than 450 pounds.

The 40-year-old’s Facebook page, Phat2Fit, racked up nearly 21,000 likes as more and more people heard about her journey and struggles to take care of 2-year-old daughter, Kenlyn. "I couldn't get down on the floor and play with her... even giving her a bath was a challenge," Leneatha told GMA in an interview.