Was Krystal Hall From 'My 600-lb Life' Finally Able to Have Bariatric Surgery?By Michelle Stein
Feb. 10 2021, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Fans of My 600-lb Life have watched morbidly obese men and women — with the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (aka Dr. Now) — transform their lives since 2012. Each two-hour episode of the TLC series features a different individual seeking the guidance of Dr. Now to live a healthier lifestyle, often with the help of bariatric surgery. After Krystal Hall's episode aired on Feb. 10, viewers wondered: How is she doing now?
Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Krystal from 'My 600-lb Life' traveled from Ohio to Texas to seek treatment from Dr. Now.
The synopsis for Krystal's episode reads: "Krystal begins overeating to shield herself with a protective layer of obesity after suffering years of abuse; once a means of protection, her pathological eating now threatens to destroy her life if she doesn't get help."
On her Season 9 episode of My 600-lb Life, Krystal was torn about needing to move to Texas for weight-loss surgery with Dr. Now. (An 18-hour drive separating her from her family in Ohio was kind of a big deal.) But first, she needed to drop a significant amount of weight before the surgery could even be approved.
“So my life is all about the program and doing all the things I need, and I’m just hoping it pays off a lot better this time so I can get weight loss surgery,” Krystal said on the show. “Most of my stress right now is worrying about that and not failing again. And then figuring out how to move to Houston. That has me really stressed too because I don’t know how we’re going to do that. We’re all committed to doing whatever it takes to get me healthy.”
An emotional Krystal discussed the embarrassment of her weight as she faced the reality of what could happen if she failed.
“It’s hard to know I put myself here, where I’m at now, and I have to go through such a major surgery to get myself where I need to be," she said to her partner, Freelin, who reassured her that everything would be OK. “So many what-ifs but there’s a guarantee that if I don’t do this I’m not going to make it.”
Krystal added, “But I know we have to figure something out because I can’t give up on getting this surgery because if I do I won’t have much of a life for long. So somehow I have to work it out. I just don’t know how right now.”
What's Krystal from 'My 600-lb Life' doing now?
Krystal had managed to lose a notable amount of weight at one point while filming My 600-lb Life — but amid the stress of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she ended up gaining a lot of it back. By the end of her episode, she finally made the move to Texas with a renewed sense of determination to drop the weight for good.
So how is Krystal doing now? Was she able to finally get the weight-loss surgery?
Unfortunately, Krystal's Instagram account appears to be private. And a quick look at Krystal's Facebook account doesn't reveal a significant amount of weight loss as of June 2020.
A photo Krystal posted of herself in August 2020, however, hints that the My 600-lb Life star may have lost some weight since her episode of the TLC show was filmed. However, it's still unclear whether she was eventually able to have bariatric surgery.
Krystal hasn't shared any updates via social media about how much weight she's lost since seeking treatment from Dr. Now. The My 600-lb Life star hasn't mentioned taking part in filming for the TLC show, either.
Perhaps now that her episode has aired (and there's no longer a risk for spoilers), Krystal will soon address her weight-loss journey and offer more information about how she's doing now. We continue to wish her the best!
Watch new episodes of My 600-lb Life on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.