Where Is Abi Ruiz From 'My 600-lb Life' Now? An Update on His Health Abi Ruiz has been bedridden for seven years due to his weight and a tragic car accident that left him partially paralyzed. By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET

During Season 12 of My 600-lb Life, we meet Abi Ruiz from Austin, Texas. Originally from Puerto Rico, Abi was involved in a tragic car accident in 2014 that changed the trajectory of his whole life. While he had struggled with his weight throughout his life, this accident cost him his mobility. "I lost feeling from my chest down," Abi, who has been bedridden for the last seven years, said during the episode. He added: "I've developed bed sores and lymphedema."

Abi's journey on My 600-lb Life was definitely not like most we've seen. While many people featured on the show relocate to Houston, Texas, where vascular and bariatric surgeon Dr. Now's office is, Abi was not even able to stand on his own making a trip to his office seem impossible. When Dr. Now first connected with Abi and his wife, Brenda, who has become his primary caretaker, he started Abi with a physical therapist and put him on a special diet. But it wasn't until Dr. Now traveled to Austin and met with Abi in his apartment that he realized how bad a shape Abi was in.

Dr. Now then decided that the best way to treat Abi would be to bring him to the hospital, where he would be in a controlled environment and had to stick to the special diet. When he checked into the hospital, he was 728 pounds. In just one month, he was down to 605 pounds. Given Abi's progress, Dr. Now performed bariatric surgery on him the following month. He was then released a few weeks after his surgery when he was nearing the 400-pound mark.

While his weight loss was substantial, Abi still couldn't stand up and really only had mobility in his arms. He was told he needed to be down to 350 pounds if he wanted to be considered for hip and joint replacement surgery and have the possibility of ever walking again. The episode ended before we got a chance to see if Abi was able to get surgery and walk again. So, where is Abi now? Here's what we know.

Where is Abi Ruiz from 'My 600-lb Life' now?

It's unclear where Abi from "My 600-lb Life" is currently as he isn't very active on social media. However, a recent post from his wife Brenda provides some optimism. In March 2024, Brenda posted a picture of Abi and their two dogs with the caption "The boys are so happy that Daddy's home." It appears that Abi has just returned home after some sort of procedure or operation. Although it's uncertain what he was away for, there's a good chance it could have been a procedure related to mobility, which would mean that he has lost enough weight to qualify.