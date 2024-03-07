Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > My 600-lb Life 'My 600-lb Life' Season 12 Follows Krystal S on Her Weight Loss Journey — Where Is She Now? Krystal S. from Menan, Idaho appeared on 'My 600-lb Life' Season 12, with a starting weight of almost 700 pounds. Where is she now? By Kelly Corbett Mar. 6 2024, Published 8:01 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 12 of TLC's My 600-lb Life, a reality TV series that follows the weight loss journeys of individuals struggling with obesity, premiered on March 6, 2024. In this season's first episode, titled “Supersized: Krystal S’ Journey," audiences were introduced to Krystal S. from Menan, Idaho.

Since she was little, Krystal turned to food for comfort. By age 10, she was over 200 pounds, and at age 16, she became pregnant with her first child. Krystal's mom, Lorie, pushed her to finish high school, and she did. However, Krystal, now in her late 30s, claims to have never found a career she was passionate about

When we first meet Krystal, she is living back under her parents' roof for financial reasons. Her fiancé, Damian, and her two daughters, Rai and Faith, also live there with them. Krystal weighs 690 pounds and has difficulty moving around and doing everyday tasks alone.

Even though she has been married twice before, she explains she wants to hold off saying "I do" until she has made significant progress in her weight loss journey as she doesn't want to burden Damian by requiring his full-time care. The episode followed her journey over a year as she began working with Houston-based vascular and bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now. So, where is Krystal S. now? Here's what we know.

Where is Krystal S. from 'My 600-lb Life' now?

During "Supersized: Krystal S’ Journey," viewers got to watch as Krystal made changes in her diet and exercise routine to get approved for bariatric surgery.

When Krystal first met Dr. Now, she weighed 690 lbs, and Damian was her fiancé. After a few months of adhering to Dr. Now's diet and exercise plan and losing weight, she was approved for bariatric surgery. Krystal and Damian got married at her parents' home in Menan, then moved to Houston, Texas, to have the procedure done. She went into the surgery at 549 pounds. After the surgery, she was limited to a liquid diet and dropped to 522 pounds.

“I’m back on solid foods now and I’m feeling great. I’m able to get around better, and I’m trying to walk as much as I can," Krystal said one month after the surgery, adding, “[it] makes a big difference in my day-to-day life." She also noted that she would be starting physical therapy and psychotherapy soon.

By the end of the episode, Krystal is down to 505 pounds and is seen using a cane to walk, a massive improvement from one year prior when she used a wheelchair to get around. She is seen with her husband and daughters enjoying a day at the park. Unfortunately, we can't find Krystal S's social media accounts to see what she's up to now. However, she did seem motivated to stay on track and continue losing weight.

