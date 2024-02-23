Zach Roloff Confirms He's Leaving TLC's 'Little People, Big World' After 20 Years — Here's Why

Just days after appearing on the Season 25 premiere of Little People, Big World, stars Zach and Tori Roloff shared some shocking news about their future on the show. The parents of three said they were leaving the hit TLC show, which put the Roloff family on the map back in 2006. Fans of the series can't help but wonder why. Did something happen that prompted Zach and Tori to turn their backs on the show?

Source: Facebook / Zach Roloff

Why are Zach and Tori Roloff leaving 'Little People, Big World?'

On Feb. 22, 2024, just two days after the Season 25 premiere of Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori announced on their podcast Raising Heights that they were leaving the TLC series. "Let's address the elephant in the room," Tori said as she turned to her husband to ask, "Will we be returning to Little People, Big World?"

"We are not," Zach confirmed. Tori added: "Like, we are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed." "I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not," Zach continued, hinting that TLC hadn't technically reached out to them yet about another season, but "this last cycle was rough between the family and the farm deal."

The couple then reflected on Zach's 20-year journey on the show, which began in 2006, when he was 13 years old. He reflected on how the series changed his family. As a kid, it wasn't just his parents working and bringing home the money. He and his siblings were working too, claiming, "There was a dependency on your family, on the kids to perform at a certain time."

Zach also harped on how he constantly felt under pressure "to be a middleman between my mom and my dad and talk about them constantly," adding that no one talks that much about their parents at age 30, but he had to keep the family connected as his siblings Jeremy, Jacob, and Molly exited the series years ago. "There are episodes that I regret and things that I've said that I regret," Zach continued, claiming that if he could, he would do the show over again, but there are parts he would change.

One of the top reasons Zach and Tori gave for exiting the series was to protect their kids. Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah never had a real say on being on TV. Tori explained that Jackson already seemed concerned about privacy, telling producers he wasn't comfortable sharing certain things on camera. The doting mom further explained that she and Zach weren't regularly dramatic people, so they'd be forced to bring up very personal things on screen like their health issues to keep the show entertaining.