Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors
Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.
Safe to say, Amy has a lot going on, so it's no surprise that fans are wanting to do a wellness check on her.
As viewers know, Amy has achondroplasia dwarfism, and she often deals with the medical issues that come with that. But fans are wondering if Amy is sick beyond what she deals with on a regular basis — and some are even wondering if is died. We got to the bottom of these rumors so that you don't have to.
Did Amy Roloff die?
First and foremost, no: Amy Roloff is not dead. Videos like the one above have been going viral, spreading false information about Amy having cancer. We have not been able to find any information online, nor on Amy's social media, to verify these claims, making it seem like nothing more than clickbait.
Is Amy Roloff sick?
Recently, Amy had not been feeling well, but this is nothing to be too concerned about: Amy was merely dealing with a sinus infection.
In an Instagram post dated Dec. 10, Amy revealed that she had been battling "a bad sinus cold for the last three weeks" but was hoping she was "on the upswing." She added that the weather in northwest Oregon wasn't as cold and rainy as it had been, so she was finally getting the chance to enjoy a walk with her dog, Daisy.
Since that post, Amy has continued to be active on social media, posting cooking videos and pictures. She even went live on Instagram five days ago to talk about all things Christmas, proving that she is very much alive and well!
We're happy to see that Amy is feeling better just in time for the holidays!