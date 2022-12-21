Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors

Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.

Safe to say, Amy has a lot going on, so it's no surprise that fans are wanting to do a wellness check on her.