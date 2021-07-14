When 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Met Chris Marek, It Wasn't Love at First Sight

When 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Met Chris Marek, It Wasn't Love at First SightBy Toni Sutton
Jul. 13 2021, Published 10:56 p.m. ET
The reality series Little People, Big World debuted on TLC back in March 2006. For over a decade, audiences tuned in to the show that started off chronicling the lives of Amy and Matt Roloff, a couple with dwarfism who had four children and a farm in Oregon to take care of. Over the years, the Roloff family dynamics shifted, but fans still kept on watching. The kids grew up and became adults, and after 27 years of marriage, Amy and Matt divorced.
Currently, both of them are involved in romantic relationships. Matt has been dating a woman named Caryn Chandler, who he's been with for a few years. With her new life off the farm, Amy found a new significant other in Chris Marek and is now engaged to the love of her life. But how did Amy meet her fiancé?
How did Amy Roloff meet Chris Marek?
In Season 16, Episode 2 of Little People, Big World, fans saw Amy express to a friend that she had some insecurities about her height as she thought about dating again. She said that getting back into the dating scene was extremely difficult after being married for so long. However, she got back into the dating game and attended a singles mixer called Paint and Sip. Chris was also in attendance, but they did not hit it off at first.
All the singles at the event were divided into groups of two, and Amy was paired up with a man named Bob. While at the mixer, Amy, who had some reservations, shared, “I’m definitely learning, as intimidating as being single may be, be adventurous, you know, take a chance. Just learn, really, to still be vulnerable.”
We know that things didn't pan out for Amy and Bob, but the event did allow her to meet Chris. Later on, Chris asked Amy if she’d like to go riding with him on his motorcycle, and from there, the pair started to date and the rest is history.
Amy Roloff and Chris Marek will tie the know on Aug. 28.
In an exclusive sneak peek from People, Amy revealed that after weighing all their options, she and Chris will be getting married on Roloff Farms, which ex-husband Matt solely owns. She told the cameras, "Chris and I have made the final decision on the wedding venue, and we're getting married at Roloff Farms."
Amy explained what led to the decision to have the farm be the location of her wedding ceremony. She stated, "COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away, and plan B became plan A."
Hopefully, Amy and Chris's nuptials will be televised so fans can watch the happy couple say their I do's on the farm.
