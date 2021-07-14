When 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Met Chris Marek, It Wasn't Love at First Sight

In an exclusive sneak peek from People , Amy revealed that after weighing all their options, she and Chris will be getting married on Roloff Farms, which ex-husband Matt solely owns. She told the cameras, "Chris and I have made the final decision on the wedding venue, and we're getting married at Roloff Farms."

Amy explained what led to the decision to have the farm be the location of her wedding ceremony. She stated, "COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away, and plan B became plan A."

Hopefully, Amy and Chris's nuptials will be televised so fans can watch the happy couple say their I do's on the farm.