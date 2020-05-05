'Little People, Big World' Grandkids: A Guide to the Next Generations of Roloffs

Fans of Little People, Big World practically watched Matt and Amy's four kids grow up before their very eyes on the popular TLC series. These days however, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob are married and starting families of their own. For a few years, there were only two Roloff grandkids. But fast-forward to today, and that number has already managed to double.

Let's take a closer look at the four Little People, Big World grandkids. Because we have a feeling that number will be changing again within the next few years or so.

Zach and Tori Roloff have two children: Jackson and Lilah. Zach and Tori's first child — and Matt and Amy's first official grandkid — is a son they named Jackson Kyle. He was born on May 12, 2017, and he was confirmed to have achondroplasia (the same form of dwarfism that Zach has) not long afterward.

Tori opened up about Jackson's dwarfism via Instagram in May 2019. “I often forget that my son is any different than yours," she captioned a photo of her then family of three. "I forget that he has shorter legs, because he can get around and run just like any other 2 year old. I forget he has short arms, because he can still reach everything around the house (even the stuff we don’t want him to). I forget that he’s different because he’s so capable and I see nothing other than my mister mister."

On Nov. 19, Zach and Tori welcomed a baby girl they named Lilah Ray, who is also a little person.

Jeremy and Audrey have two children: Ember and Bode. Ember Jean — who was born on Sept. 10, 2017 — is the eldest child of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. (She is also the second-born grandkid of Matt and Amy.) This branch of the Roloff family welcomed its second child, a son named Bode James, on Jan. 8, 2020. And it looks like little Ember has taken to her role as a big sister quite nicely.

"She is just the sweetest big sister already," Audrey captioned a photo of the siblings a few days after Bode was born. "Jer and I can’t stop smiling and laughing at the things she says about him and to him. She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies ... What an honor it is to be their mama."

