Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's New Baby Is the Perfect Addition to Their Family

Ever since Jeremy and Audrey Roloff officially left Little People, Big World in 2018, fans have been forced to either follow them on social media if they want family updates — or hope for tidbits of information here and there through members of their family who are still filming the TLC series. Viewers who haven't clicked "follow" on Instagram might not even be aware that Jeremy and Audrey welcomed a new baby in January.

It's true! And he's already grown so much.