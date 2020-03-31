Wedding Bells Might Be on the Horizon for Matt Roloff and Girlfriend Caryn

Wedding Bells Might Be on the Horizon for Matt Roloff and Girlfriend CarynBy Pippa Raga
Want to feel old? What if we told you we were on Season TWENTY of Little People, Big World?
TLC is bringing us into another chapter of the lives of the Roloff family, which just keeps getting bigger and bigger.
Last season, we saw Amy come to the tough decision to accept her ex-husband Matt's buyout offer for half of the farm, and even watched the mother-of-four get engaged to her boyfriend Chris Marek.
While she's out looking for a new house to live in with her now-fiancé, many avid LPBW fans are wondering whether congratulations are in order for Matt, as well. Put another way, is Matt Roloff getting married? Keep reading while we investigate!
Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, have been together for years.
Matt and Amy were together for about three decades, then got officially divorced in May 2016, over two years after they initially announced their separation.
Almost immediately after fans learned about their split, rumors circulated about the cause of separation being Matt's cheating. There was never any confirmation either way, but many pointed to a passage from Matt's 1999 book, Against Tall Odds, where he stated that he saw commitment "as flexible and negotiable," unlike Amy, who "tends to be more of a committed-to-a-fault kind of person."
Others noted that Caryn, who was an employee of the Roloff farm, entered the relationship with her own baggage, having been married with children as well, and pointed to her own divorce proceedings as evidence that Matt and Caryn's relationship started with cheating.
Anyway, that is all water under the bridge, as they say, because it's time to look forward, not back.
So, will Matt and Caryn tie the knot?
It's unclear whether these two will follow Amy and Chris' lead and get married, but Matt, at least, definitely suggested it was a possibility on Instagram.
Ahead of the premiere of Season 20, Matt took to Instagram to announce his excitement. "Well! it's official!!" the farm owner wrote. "The waiting is almost over.. All the new episodes of #LPBW that we've been working on the past 6 months will now Air in just over a month March 31st 2020 is the date little people big world will return."
Given the start of his caption, many fans braced themselves for more of a personal announcement. "I'm not gonna lie, when I first started reading, 'It's official!!' I thought that we were going to finally have a new Mrs. Roloff!" one fan wrote, adding "Hint, hint! Wink, wink."
Matt responded, saying that he didn't want to take away from Amy and Chris' exciting moment. "We don't want to step on Amy and Chris's excitement," he wrote, "but you never know what might happen next!"
"For now @carynchandler1 and I are living a very happy and our very best life together... enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!" he wrote, adding that an engagement could be "coming down the stream, I hope."
As for Caryn, she's also been candid on Instagram about the developments in her private life. When one fan thought they saw an engagement ring on her left finger, she immediately cleared the air. "hahaha," Caryn commented. "No — we r just enjoying life with no rush — I promise to let ya know if that changes tho."
Well, we're happy that they're happy and not rushing into marriage. What's the rush, after all, when they've both done it before?
Catch the new season of Little People, Big World on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
More from Distractify:
'Little People, Big World' Welcomes a Third Grandchild!
'Little People, Big World's' Amy Roloff Just Announced She's Engaged
Fans Are Convinced Matt Roloff and Caryn Have Been Together for Longer Than They Admit