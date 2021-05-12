Will 'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy or Zach Live on Roloff Farms?By Jamie Lerner
May. 11 2021, Published 8:36 p.m. ET
The Roloff family took a big leap when they signed on to star in Little People, Big World, and it seems to be paying off. Now entering its 22nd season, LPBW has turned the Roloff family into celebrities. As their celeb status grows, so does the question of who lives on the famed Roloff farm now.
The Roloff family has gone through quite a few changes. The kids — Zach, Jeremy, Jacob, and Molly — are all grown up now, some with kids of their own. The parents, Amy and Matt Roloff, are now divorced. So who actually lives on the Roloff farm now?
Matt Roloff owns and lives on the Roloff farm.
Matt is the patriarch of the Roloff family, and as such, he is the owner of Roloff Farms. However, it wasn’t always that simple. He and Amy actually co-owned the farm together, but then they got divorced in 2016.
It took a while for Amy to actually move off the property. Not only that but because Matt and Amy co-owned Roloff Farms, they needed to come to a consensus on how to split it.
However, since Amy has been going strong with her fiance, Chris Marek, she decided it was finally time to move in 2019 and sold her half of the property to her ex-husband. This means that Matt is now the sole owner of the Roloff farm, although that may not always be the case.
In fact, according to The Sun, Matt only partially lives at Roloff Farms. Because his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, has no interest in living in the farmhouse, he rented out the house to a longtime employee. Matt himself has been living between in a double-wide on his property and Caryn's house.
Both Zach and Jeremy have now expressed interest in living on the Roloff farm.
While Jeremy has always been open about his long-term plans to hopefully take over Roloff Farms one day, Zach has only recently voiced his desires to do the same. Although one would think this would be a good thing for Matt and Amy Roloff, it has actually complicated things quite a bit.
At the end of the 21st season of Little People, Big World, we see Zach muster up the courage to tell his mother that he wants to take over her half of the property. However, Jeremy had already expressed this, so this dual desire worries Amy.
Amy admitted to the cameras, “I didn’t know he was thinking about that. And I know Jeremy has been thinking about it for quite some time. It suddenly changes how Matt and I look at this property, I think.”
However, Matt does like the idea of both Zach and Jeremy taking over Roloff Farms eventually. He also said on his Instagram, “The ultimate scenario for me is that the twins would take over the farm and work together ... but nobody likes to run that pumpkin patch like I do.”
Season 22 of Little People, Big World premieres on May 11 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.