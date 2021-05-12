Will 'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy or Zach Live on Roloff Farms?

While Jeremy has always been open about his long-term plans to hopefully take over Roloff Farms one day, Zach has only recently voiced his desires to do the same. Although one would think this would be a good thing for Matt and Amy Roloff, it has actually complicated things quite a bit.

At the end of the 21st season of Little People, Big World, we see Zach muster up the courage to tell his mother that he wants to take over her half of the property. However, Jeremy had already expressed this, so this dual desire worries Amy.

Amy admitted to the cameras, “I didn’t know he was thinking about that. And I know Jeremy has been thinking about it for quite some time. It suddenly changes how Matt and I look at this property, I think.”