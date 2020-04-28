Amy Roloff May Be Engaged, but She's in No Rush to Get Married Again

The pair has been seeing each other since late 2016, and recently announced their engagement. But when is Amy's wedding — or has she already remarried ?

Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff split from her longtime husband, Matt Roloff, in 2016 — a heartbreaking moment for the pair. But despite the struggles, Amy found a way to pick herself back up and found love again with her current partner, Chris Marek.

Has Amy Roloff remarried?

While it feels like ages ago the pair announced their engagement, there has not been a wedding yet. In fact, Amy revealed she and Chris aren't planning to have the wedding until 2021. “Chris and I are planning to get married in 2021,” she revealed in February. “We haven’t set a date yet. We’ll work on that later in the year.”

Source: Instagram

The mother of four answered fans' questions about her engagement during a Facebook Live Q and A, confirming that yes, the wedding is still on — but they're in no rush to tie the knot. Right now, the only thing standing in the way of their date is Amy's overpacked schedule this year. “I think there’s just so much going on,” she explained. “Getting settled into the new house, projects in the new house, and everything like that.”

But the wedding is definitely still on. It's currently unclear if she plans to hold either the reception or the ceremony on the family farm, as all of her children have, but she did allude to a possible crossover with Say Yes to the Dress.

Source: Instagram