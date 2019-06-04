Will Amy Roloff Make a Decision on the Finale of 'Little People, Big World'?

Season 19 of Little People, Big World has mainly revolved around Matt, Amy and their famous Roloff pumpkin farm, now that their kids —Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jeremy — have grown up and are starting to pave their own paths outside of the reality show.

And this season, now that Matt and Amy are divorced and happily coupled with new people, one of the primary plot lines has revolved around what will happen to the family farm. What will Amy's decision be? Will Amy take a buyout? Will Matt and Caryn move to Arizona? Keep reading for everything we know.

Source: Instagram

Matt and Amy have owned the farm together for almost 30 years. Amy and Matt were married for close to three decades and worked together on their Oregon pumpkin farm.

But now that they've split a few years ago and are getting increasingly serious with their new partners — Matt with farm manager Caryn, and Amy with longtime boyfriend Chris Marek, continuing to live and work together might not be sustainable in the long run.

Source: Instagram

"One of the reasons I stayed in the big house [is] because that was in my best interest going through separation, divorce, and I think I needed time to say that I had a permanency, I had a place, I had something that I could hang on to, grasp, in order to figure out 'I'm officially divorced'," Amy said.

Co-habitating while divorced hasn't been easy. Many dedicated viewers have dropped off from weekly viewings of Little People, Big World, citing the divorced couple's constant bickering as "FRUSTRATING" and "PERSISTENT."

Source: Instagram

"How disappointing to find the program is now almost wholly a miserable exchange of difficult and spiteful ongoing arguments emanating from this toxic divorce," wrote one former fan. As a reminder, Amy was dissatisfied with her side of the house and wanted to switch places with Matt, whose side required less maintenance.

But Matt wasn't keen on indulging his ex-wife's request, and even went so far as to call it "selfish." As the episode progressed, he revealed that it would be unfair for him to switch sides with Amy, saying, "I don't think living in the big house would be fair to Caryn."

Source: Instagram

"I'm not going to take Caryn and say 'Hey, you have to live in Amy's old house.' That wouldn't be fair to her," he continued. He also mentioned that if Amy really did want to switch sides, he'd sell the farmhouse in a heartbeat.

So, will Matt move to Arizona? What did Amy decide? Fans of Little People, Big World know that the Roloffs have been dragging their feet when it comes to the future of their farm for at least two seasons now. But Amy assures us on Instagram that she will be coming to a conclusion on Season 19's finale.

Source: Instagram

"The big decision is almost here," she posted. "I know a long time in the making, but I do make one in the end." Considering both Amy and Matt have kept their social media content ambiguous in an attempt to prevent spoilers, it's hard to say what decision they've landed on.

However, Matt seems to have been spending more time at the Arizona vacation property he bought with Caryn. And we're thinking that Amy will keep the farm — considering all the memories and family ties she has there — while Matt spends more of his time in the desert.

Source: Instagram

"Who's been to Sedona AZ??" he asked on Instagram on May 20. "It is only a 2 hr drive from where we are." As for Amy, we know she likes to take things slow and will probably begin to spend a little more time with her daughter Molly in Spokane, Washington. From the looks of her Instagram, it appears she's still on the Pacific Northwest.

Meanwhile, we bet she and Chris will continue to take their relationship slow, and that they won't be moving in together any time soon. That said, many skeptics believe that the Roloffs will just continue to fake out their fans.