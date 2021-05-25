'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Teased Wedding Date With Chris Marek

'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Teased Wedding Date With Chris MarekBy Gabrielle Bernardini
May. 25 2021, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET
The TLC series Little People, Big World is back for another season as fans continue to watch the lives of the Roloff family — particularly divorced Matt and Amy Roloff. However, as the former spouses continue to lead separate lives, Season 22 of the hit show will capitalize on how the dynamic between Amy and Matt and their new partners are evolving.
The exes called it quits and finalized their divorce in May 2016, and have since both moved on with other people. Amy is still with fiancé Chris Marek in 2019, while Matt is currently dating former Roloff Farms manager Caryn Chandler.
While some fans have not been happy about Amy’s fiancé Chris, the couple is still going strong. In fact, they're in full-on wedding planning mode at this point.
"This year, out of any of the other years, everything has changed for me," Amy told People in March 2019. "Chris makes me see life in a whole different way."
She and Chris ended up getting engaged in September 2019.
On April 8, 2021, the LPBW star gave a hint about her upcoming wedding date.
“Wow! The BIG day is getting closer,” Amy captioned an Instagram photo of her and Chris. “I can’t believe in about 4 1/2 months I’ll be married to this man — my friend and partner and love for the rest of my life.”
That means they're set to tie the knot in late August or early September 2021!
Why did Matt and Amy divorce, anyway?
The pair were married for nearly 30 years when they made the announcement that they would be splitting up.
“After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising our four wonderful children, who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses,” the statement read.
Since their split, TV cameras have captured the two constantly butting heads. As the two try to remain civil for their pumpkin patch business and kids, animosity did rear its ugly head.
Rumors swirled that Matt cheated on Amy, so, did he?
Though Matt and Amy never officially confirmed that their relationship ended due to infidelity, it has been hinted at in numerous interviews.
Matt has been dating Caryn — who also happens to be the farm manager at Roloff Farms — and Amy has admitted to feeling awkward about working alongside her ex-husband and his girlfriend.
The TLC reality star also hinted that Caryn may have played a role in Amy’s failed marriage after telling cameras during a solo interview, "Having to interact with Caryn about this, I have to take a little moment to process this. It will always be difficult for me ... It takes everything I have not to bring up that past baggage and apply what’s happening now."
Matt has also hinted that his relationship started with Caryn before the ink dried on his divorce. "Amy and I grew apart and I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be divorced in this stage in my life. And Caryn went through a divorce," he said. "So I think we just sort of realized, 'Wow a person that I care about is right under my nose,' and suddenly it’s very sort of different. And Caryn is a super amazing companion."
Catch new episodes of Little People, Big World at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.