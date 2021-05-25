'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Teased Wedding Date With Chris Marek

The TLC series Little People, Big World is back for another season as fans continue to watch the lives of the Roloff family — particularly divorced Matt and Amy Roloff. However, as the former spouses continue to lead separate lives, Season 22 of the hit show will capitalize on how the dynamic between Amy and Matt and their new partners are evolving.

Article continues below advertisement

The exes called it quits and finalized their divorce in May 2016, and have since both moved on with other people. Amy is still with fiancé Chris Marek in 2019, while Matt is currently dating former Roloff Farms manager Caryn Chandler.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

While some fans have not been happy about Amy’s fiancé Chris, the couple is still going strong. In fact, they're in full-on wedding planning mode at this point.

"This year, out of any of the other years, everything has changed for me," Amy told People in March 2019. "Chris makes me see life in a whole different way." She and Chris ended up getting engaged in September 2019.

On April 8, 2021, the LPBW star gave a hint about her upcoming wedding date. “Wow! The BIG day is getting closer,” Amy captioned an Instagram photo of her and Chris. “I can’t believe in about 4 1/2 months I’ll be married to this man — my friend and partner and love for the rest of my life.” That means they're set to tie the knot in late August or early September 2021!

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Matt and Amy divorce, anyway? The pair were married for nearly 30 years when they made the announcement that they would be splitting up. “After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising our four wonderful children, who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses,” the statement read. Article continues below advertisement Source: Instagram “Our kids and our ever-growing family, and the love and support we have for them, will be our priority. We will continue to work together side-by-side in the daily responsibilities for our many current ventures. We would like to thank our family, friends, and all our fans for their continued support and understanding during this difficult time." Article continues below advertisement Since their split, TV cameras have captured the two constantly butting heads. As the two try to remain civil for their pumpkin patch business and kids, animosity did rear its ugly head.