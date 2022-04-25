On May 17, 2022, Season 23 of Little People, Big World kicks off on TLC. The newest season comes on the heels of Amy Roloff and Chris Marek's wedding, a new baby on the way for Zach and Tori, and ongoing drama related to Roloff Farms. Fans of the long-running series are eager to see what's next for the reality TV family — and viewers recently got their first sneak peek when the Season 23 trailer dropped.

Let's take a closer look at what viewers can expect from the forthcoming season.