Roloff Farms Is Still the Family Business on 'Little People, Big World'

Over the years, while Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff have spent time writing a book together, starting a blog, and generally acting as Instagram influencers, Zach has spent more and more time helping out at Roloff Farms. Jacob Roloff has remained off the show due to his negative feelings for the allegedly contrived drama and Molly Roloff is also rarely featured on the show.

If any of the adult kids would take a stab at someday running it after Matt has retired, it would be Zach. Right now, he isn't officially one of the owners of the farm, but it’s almost expected that Zach and even one or more of his siblings will take it over someday. As of 2020, Matt is the sole owner of Roloff Farms, and if he has it his way, the farm will stay in the family as it continues to evolve.

