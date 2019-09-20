'Little People, Big World's' Amy Roloff Just Announced She's Engaged

Today it was announced that Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is engaged to her boyfriend, Chris Marek. According to PEOPLE, Chris popped the big question Wednesday night at one of their favorite restaurants. The couple met at a singles mixer about three years ago, and have been together since. You can watch an old clip of Little People, Big World that shows Amy talking to her friend about her anxieties about dating again (she used to be married to Matt Roloff – the two got divorced May 2016 after being married for 27 years) before the mixer.

Turns out it wasn't exactly a meet cute between Chris and Amy — Amy was actually paired up with another guy named Bob. But eventually, Amy and Chris met and she became totally smitten with him after he asked her if she wanted to ride on his motorcycle with him

Amy is over the moon about Chris. She told PEOPLE, "I'm so excited, I'm so surprised, I'm thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited." Chris said, "I was very nervous! It had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.” We couldn't be happier for the couple!

Who exactly is Chris Marek? First off, we know that Amy's fiancé is 55 years old. He's also a real estate agent, and has been one for 20 years. According to his Trulia page, Chris is part of the Knipe Realty team (although his LinkedIn states he's the owner of Keller Williams Real Estate), and he sells homes all over Oregon, including Aurora, Colton, and Beaverton. He seems really good at his job, too. One five-star review states, "Working with Chris was amazing! We appreciated his great communication skills and professionalism. He was always available and did a lot of extras to assist with the closing of our two properties. We would highly recommend working with him!"

Source: Trulia

According to Cafe Mom, Chris might originally be from Idaho. He apparently went to Lewiston High in Lewiston, Idaho. Not much about his life pre-Amy is known — his social media pages are pretty private. The only public post we're able to see on his Facebook page is the day he made it ~official~ with Amy.

Source: Facebook/Chris Marek

We do know that the couple is super outdoorsy and love a good adventure. Just a couple weeks ago, Amy posted an Instagram photo from a motorcycle trip. She wrote, "And the rest of an amazing motorcycle trip brought us to the magnificent and beautiful Crater Lake, Oregon’s only National park, covered bridges and then home. What a ride." The two love going on motorcycle trips together across the country. Back in August, they traveled down the coastline together.

Source: Instagram/Amy Roloff

What's Chris Marek's net worth? Earn the Necklace says that Chris's main source of income is his real estate business. How much income a real estate agent makes is based on where they sell homes, if they own their own agency, and, well, how good they are. According to Salary.com, the average Oregon real estate agent income is $41,633 (and this is as of August 2019). However, we don't know if Chris had previous jobs or investments. Amy, on the other hand, is estimated to be worth $4.5 million. Little People, Big World has been running for 13 years (and 14 seasons) on TLC, and her family also runs a farming business, Roloff Farms.

What does Amy Roloff's engagement ring look like? Amy took to Instagram about 40 minutes ago (at the time of publication) to share her engagement ring. The photo of the heart-shaped diamond ring is beautiful, and Amy is glowing with happiness. "Guess what! I wanted to share with you- I’m engaged! ❤️❤️❤️. I was so surprised when Chris asked me to marry him. I said YES 😄💍. I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together. I’m blessed. Love you Chris," Amy wrote on Instagram.