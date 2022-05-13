Have a $4 Million Budget and Are a Fan of ‘Little People, Big World'? You Can Buy the Roloff Family House

If you're a fan of Little People, Big World, then you'll know all about the Roloff family's farmhouse that they've owned and operated for more than 30 years. While the farm's operational all-year round, it's known as the fall pumpkin picking/autumn fun destination in Washington County, Ore.

But on May 12, 2022, Matt Roloff announced that the family farm house and its property has been put up for sale.