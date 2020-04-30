Did Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Split? Rumors Are Running Rampant

When Matt and Amy Roloff announced they were separating after more than 30 years together, fans of Little People, Big World were likely shocked and a bit devastated. At the same time, viewers wanted them both to be happy — and that clearly wasn't happening if they remained married.

Both Matt and Amy ended up starting new relationships with other people not long after their divorce was finalized. But fans want to know: Have Matt and Caryn Chandler split already?