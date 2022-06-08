Where Does Molly Roloff Live Now — and What Does She Do for a Living?

Like two of her brothers, Jacob and Jeremy, Molly has opted out of filming for Little People, Big World. She has made brief appearances on the show for big family events but for the most part, Matt and Amy's only daughter prefers a life away from the spotlight. (Her Instagram account is even set to private.)

However, Molly's family members do occasionally post updates, which offer a peek inside her life. Let's take a closer look at where Molly is living now and what she does for work.