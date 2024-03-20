Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Little People, Big World 'Little People, Big World' Exes Amy and Matt Roloff Got Together in the '80s — How Did They First Meet? Amy and Matt Roloff still work together on 'Little People, Big World,' despite divorcing in 2016 and finding new partners. By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 12:00 a.m. ET Source: Facebook / Matt Roloff

For fans of TLC's Little People, Big World, Amy and Matt Roloff's love story is an important part of the show's history. The couple, both little people themselves, built a life and family together on their sprawling Oregon farm, Roloff Farms, and raised awareness about little people.

However, in 2016, after nearly 30 years of marriage together, Amy and Matt got divorced. Fortunately, they both found new partners and continue to work on the show together. Now in Season 25, Amy and Matt have reunited alongside Matt's current fiancée, Caryn Chandler, and Amy Roloff's husband, Chris Marek, to work on a charity event that will be held at the farm. Matt confirmed on the show that this charity is very special to him and Amy, as it led them to meet. So, what is this charity? And how exactly did Amy and Matt meet? Details below!

Source: Facebook / Matt Roloff

How did Amy and Matt Roloff meet?

Matt confirmed that he and Amy first met at a Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA) convention. "DAAA played a very important role in Amy and my life, and I met Amy because of it," Matt said in a Season 25 confessional. They met at the conference in 1986. When the show began in 2006, Matt and Amy shared details about how they first met in a Season 1 episode. Matt claimed that when he first saw Amy, he could tell she'd make a great mom.

Source: Facebook / Matt Roloff

Speaking about Matt, Amy said, "He just had a zest for life and didn't really have any barriers in front of him in the sense of being a little person." She further claimed that he had a "fresh approach at looking at things," which attracted her to him. The couple married on Sept. 12, 1987, and were together until May 18, 2016. They welcomed four children throughout their marriage: twins Zach and Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob.

Source: Facebook / Amy Roloff; Matt Roloff

While finalizing their divorce, Amy met Chris Marek at a mixer in 2016. Although he wasn't initially paired with her, but the couple clicked and Chris invited her for a motorcycle ride. In August 2021, they got married after five years of dating.