Audrey Roloff Continues to Be Hated by 'Little People, Big World' Fans, but Why?

TLC's Little People, Big World premiered in 2006 introducing audiences to the Roloff family, led by Matt and Amy, and their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob. Matt and Amy, as well as Jeremy are all dwarves. Now in its 25th season, the show has given fans a look at how a family with dwarfism lives day-to-day.

Jeremy, who is Zach's twin, married Audrey Roloff (neé Audrey Mirabella Botti) back in 2014. The couple welcomed daughter Ember in September 2017, son Bode in January 2020, and son Radley in November 2021. They are expecting their fourth child in the spring of 2024. Ultimately in 2019, Jeremy and Audrey stopped appearing on the show, yet there is still so much commotion surrounding Audrey. In the Little People Big World subreddit, many folks have some choice words about her. Why do people dislike Audrey so much?

Source: Getty Images Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff celebrating their 2019 book "A Love Letter Life."

Why do people dislike Audrey Roloff?

If you take a gander at the Little People, Big World subreddit, you'll notice that there isn't a lot of conversation about the show, but there is a lot of talk about one of its alums: namely Audrey Roloff.

In a thread discussing Audrey, users weighed in with why they don't like her, and it's not just one specific reason, but many. "Her life is privileged, but she doesn’t really acknowledge that at all. She acts like she is a self-made success story when it was from marrying Jer who was on a TV show. She doesn’t actually know real struggle or hardship. Everything is perfect in her world," wrote one LPBW fan.

Several others remarked that the disdain stemmed more so from what she posts on social media, as to her appearances in the show. Audrey has previously shared anti-vax posts as well as posts that reject traditional medicine and ones that preach the benefits of essential oils and drinking raw milk.

Additionally, in 2019, she and Jeremy faced criticism for advocating "blanket training," a tactic they used with their daughter Ember. This method, derived from the controversial teachings of pastor Michael Pearl and Debi Pearl in their book, To Train Up a Child — Child Training for the 21st Century, involves placing a child on a blanket for set periods. Should the baby try to move off the blanket, parents are to strike them lightly with a ruler or something flexible and place them back on it. It is meant to teach babies boundaries, discipline, and solo playtime.

Other comments in the thread about Audrey include: "She’s a pick me girl who says she hates pop culture but she’s only 'famous' because of pop culture" and a "braggart and a liar." To sum it all up, many people think Audrey is full of herself and isn't using her platform for good.

Why did Jeremy and Audrey Roloff leave 'Little People, Big World?'

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story in May 2023, Audrey was asked to explain why she and Jeremy chose to depart ‘Little People Big World. Per The Ashley's Reality Roundup, she cited “many reasons,” including that “[Jeremy] was just ready to move on from this chapter of his life" and that they didn’t want to raise their kids in front of the camera Audrey also slammed the show for its “crazy” and “very controlling” contracts, fabricated storylines, and pressure to perform.

” … TV contracts are crazy and very controlling,” she continued. “Same with [filming] schedules. We also didn’t like the storylines being portrayed that weren’t actually true … Ultimately reality TV is all about the drama … and we didn’t like the pressure to create or speak to the drama, or perform for the cameras."