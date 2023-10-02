Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Brittany Mahomes Receives Overwhelming Amount of Hate From NFL Fans Brittany Mahomes is one of the most disliked people in the NFL world, and it's mainly due to her over-the-top personality and obnoxious behavior. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 2 2023, Published 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Brittany Mahomes is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Most of the NFL community loves to hate Brittany.

Brittany's boisterous behavior makes her an easy target for fans.

Although it seems glamorous, life as a WAG isn't all it's cracked up to be — just as Brittany Mahomes, who's married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former soccer player has faced massive amounts of scrutiny on social media, all because of her relationship with the two-time Super Bowl champion. Keep reading for all the known details regarding the NFL community's hatred for Brittany Mahomes.

Source: Getty Images

Why do people hate Brittany Mahomes?

As her husband's NFL career continues to grow, so does the internet's pure hatred for Brittany. She's been with Patrick since high school, married him in 2022, and gave birth to their two young kids. However, that hasn't stopped the "fans" from cruelly mocking her online and calling her names.

Many have made vile (and misogynistic) comments about Brittany's voice, personality, and appearance. Some people have called her "embarrassing" and "immature," while others were much more brutal, including this X (formerly known as Twitter) user who called the mother of two a "banshee."

Brittany Mahomes laughing with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs-Jets game on Oct. 1, 2023.

It's important to note that most of the hate derives from Brittany's behavior at Chiefs games, as she's understandably biased toward her husband's team — but it's rubbed many people the wrong way. On Oct. 10, 2021, she complained that the referees are never on the Chiefs side (we all know that's a massive lie).

Also, she and Patrick's younger brother, Jackson, act extremely obnoxious while attending games. They yell at people, especially the refs, and are classless when it comes to celebrating wins.

For instance, after the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills in January 2022, Brittany opened a bottle of champagne and poured it all over the unsuspecting fans sitting below her in the freezing temperatures. She received plenty of hate but tried to flip the narrative around with "Team Brittany" shirts, which would help raise money for an anti-bullying charity. Unfortunately for Brittany, her efforts were mocked.

Brittany Mahomes doesn't let the hate get to her anymore.

Now, as a mother of two, Brittany no longer gives haters the time of day. During an Instagram Q&A in August 2023, Brittany bluntly responded to a fan who asked if it bothered her "when people continue to talk [badly] about you." "It used to, yes. But not anymore. I could give two s--ts about people's opinion of me that don't even know me," she wrote alongside a peace sign emoji, per People.

Patrick and Brittany with their two kids, Sterling and Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes.