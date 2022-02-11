Why Is It Called the Super Bowl? A Toy Bouncy Ball Influenced the Event's Name

Additionally, there are plenty of opportunities to stuff your face with the most delicious snacks and knock back a drink or two. It's a uniquely American tradition that we hope never fades away.

However, the big game was not always been the spectacle it is today; in fact, it took the NFL a few years to even come up with the term "Super Bowl." If you're curious why it's called the Super Bowl, keep reading to learn more about how the name came to be.