Super bowl
How Much Did the Rams Earn After Winning the 2022 Super Bowl? How Much Did the Bengals Earn After Losing?

Feb. 14 2022, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Now that the 2022 Super Bowl is over, football fans have a few burning questions that are in need of answers. The Los Angeles Rams did an amazing job beating the Cincinnati Bengals with a score of 23 to 20 on Feb. 13.

Now that we know the Rams are the official winners, people want to know: How much are Super Bowl winners paid? And do members of the losing team get paid for their participation?

Super Bowl helmets
Source: Getty Images
How much are Super Bowl winners paid?

The Los Angeles Rams were dedicated to winning the Super Bowl this year, and they didn’t stop until they knew they achieved what they set out to do. According to NBC, each team member from the Rams will be receiving a $150,000 bonus, based on the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

For those who don’t already know about last year's payment, this is a $20,000 increase! The Super Bowl-winning Bucs of 2021 each took $130,000 back home to Florida last year, but this year's winning team is reaping the benefits of a major financial increase.

Interestingly enough, the champions who win the Super Bowl next year will be receiving even more money than both the Bucs and the Rams. Next year's payout will rise to $157,000 per player.

What an incredible incentive for the players to do their best and win the game. But there’s unfortunate news for active and inactive players who’ve only been on the roster for less than three games leading up to the Super Bowl. They are only entitled to half the bonus amount.

Does the losing team get paid? If so, how much?

Even though the Bengals didn’t end up winning the Super Bowl this year, it doesn’t mean they’re walking away without bonuses. Each member of the Bengals takes home half of what the Rams receive. This means they each earned $75,000 for playing in the Super Bowl, even though they didn’t win the game. The losing team’s payout has increased by $10,000 since 2020.

What do Super Bowl payouts look like in comparison to regular NFL salaries?

According to AS, the typical salary of the average NFL player is rumored to be somewhere around $2 million. Salaries obviously range based on a player's team, position, and experience. The outlet further explained that the median wage for all NFL players is more realistically around $860,000.

Sportsnaut says Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs is considered the highest-paid player in the NFL with an average yearly salary of $45 million. Being an athlete in the NFL is obviously very financially lucrative if you're successful. Winning the Super Bowl (and even losing the Super Bowl) only stands to add to the net worths of every talented player involved.

