Here Are the 12 Football Teams That Have Yet to Win a Super Bowl

Here Are the 12 Football Teams That Have Yet to Win a Super BowlBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 10 2022, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Held on the second Sunday of February in 2022, Super Bowl LVI sees the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams go head to head in a heated battle for the much-coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The most-watched sports event in the U.S., the Super Bowl attracts around 100 million viewers each year. Which teams have yet to win the much-anticipated event?
12 teams have never won a Super Bowl — will the Cincinnati Bengals change the stats?
The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the football teams to earn the most Super Bowl wins, with each winning the Super Bowl six times. This year's teams have had slightly less success.
The Rams scored a win only once, in 2000, dealing a deadly blow to the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl championship. Here's an all-encompassing list of the teams that have yet to score that ultimate victory.
The Cincinnati Bengals are just one of the teams that have never won a Super Bowl.
While they only made it to the Super Bowl twice, in 1981 and 1988, the Cincinnati Bengals count Hall of Famers like Boomer Esiason, Corey Dillon, and Chad Johnson among its past players. In total, seven ex-Cincinnati Bengals players have been inaugurated into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the years.
Described as a steady team with a few impressive wins to boast, the Cincinnati Bengals changed tack after enlisting the charismatic quarterback Joe Burrow in 2020. Having brought around an unexpected renaissance of the team, Joe is now hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a much-deserved Super Bowl victory.
"I just think the Cincinnati Bengals are such an incredible story," Gregg Rosenthal, the co-host of the Around the NFL Podcast, told Sky Sports. "A team that finished 10-7 at the end of the regular season, with a second-year quarterback in Joe Burrow, who was recovering from a torn ACL this time last year."
"For him to carry a franchise like the Bengals to this point, and to potentially win it, I honestly think you could go back through the history of the NFL, and you can't really find a comparison to what Burrow has done — if he can finish it off with one more win," Gregg added.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions have never played in a Super Bowl.
After joining the NFL in 2002, the Houston Texans went on to win several AFC South division championships.
They have yet to play in a Super Bowl, however. Intriguingly enough, the Detroit Lions, one of the oldest teams in the NFL, is in a similar predicament. They played in several NFL championships between 1935 and 1957 — but they have yet to qualify for a Super Bowl. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns have yet to play in the game.
The Arizona Cardinals last played in a Super Bowl in 2009. They have yet to score a win.
The Atlanta Falcons suffered a deadly defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots in 2017. The Carolina Panthers made it to the game in 2015, the Arizona Cardinals in 2009, Tennessee Titans in 2000, the Los Angeles Chargers in 1995, and the Buffalo Bills last appeared in 1994. The Minnesota Vikings played four Super Bowl tournaments, last losing in 1977.