Super Bowl Food Ideas From TikTok That Will Totally ~Score~ at Any Game-Day Party

Game day isn't just about eating dips and wings; dessert is important too! If you're searching for a super easy delicious dessert recipe, look no further. These Oreo cheesecake footballs will impress your friends. Plus, you don't even have to bake them!

To make, simply blend up (or finely crush) a pack of Oreos and mix it with a block of cream cheese. Then, form them into little football shapes and place them on a baking sheet. Put them in the freezer to firm up and melt some chocolate while you wait. Next, dip each piece into the melted chocolate and place them back in the freezer to firm up again. Finally, add white icing to create the football laces.