Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl Squares and How They Work By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 10 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

We're just days away from Super Bowl LVII, and boy, will it be one competitive matchup between the incredibly dominant Philadelphia Eagles and the underdogs — the Kansas City Chiefs. As both teams prepare for what will likely be the most important game of their careers, fans are getting in on the action with Super Bowl squares.

OK, we know what you're thinking: "What the heck are Super Bowl squares?" Luckily, we have all the answers you need! Stick around for everything you should know about Super Bowl squares, including how they work.



How do Super Bowl squares work?

First things first, Super Bowl squares are part of a game that features a board with 10 rows and 10 columns, adding up to 100 squares total. One of the Super Bowl teams — in this year's case, either the Eagles or the Chiefs — gets the columns, and the other gets the rows.

From there, each person in the pool will purchase one or multiple squares (each is assigned a universal price tag) — in some pools, the squares are assigned at random, while others allow you to choose your own. Once all 100 squares are filled, numbers between 0-9 are randomly assigned for each row and column.

Source: Allison DeGrushe Here's an example of a Super Bowl square!

Now, when it comes to winning a Super Bowl squares pool, it's pretty much all luck. Each square has a corresponding row and column number, and at the end of each quarter, the person whose two numbers match the second digits of each team's point total will win. Wait, that sounds a bit confusing, so let's break it down.