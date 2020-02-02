These Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Memes Have Been a Long Time Coming

These Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Memes Have Been a Long Time ComingBy Mustafa Gatollari
If you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, the 2020 Super Bowl has been a long time coming. Patrick Mahomes has helped usher the team to new heights and led a stellar squad to the big dance against the San Francisco 49ers — and it seems like most of the country is backing KC and their mustache-coached team to get that glorious ring.
Naturally, a lot of memes have been created to mark this momentous occasion for the Missouri-based NFL franchise.
Hate when that happens.
Ah, there's nothing like conflating toxic relationship dynamics with good ole' American football.
Take it in stride.
Go after that World Title boys.
Reddit's got a meme war on its hands.
Check out the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers subreddits to know what I'm talking about.
He makes a good point.
Please don't be the person that regurgitates this already tired joke.
Brilliance at its finest.
And it's for this reason alone I'll be rooting for the Chiefs today.
Mahomes can console himself ...
With the fact that he'll be gunning for that ring.
I'm sorry, Broncos fans.
But that's the risk we all take as die-hard fans, I guess.
Your lips to God's ears ...
Let's appreciate the hairstyles going on in this photo, too, for a second.
Actual press conference question.
Gotta love those creative nick names.
Not actually a meme.
But it's even better because you have a hippopotamus that predicts the outcome of the Super Bowl and it's a Chiefs fan this year. Incredible.
This cat wearing sunglasses seems to agree.
Side discussion: Why is it always wonderful whenever animals put shades on? Science can't explain this dazzling phenomenon.
Everyone's making this joke, aren't they?
Might want to update that to color and putting a flat screen in that bad boy, it certainly hasn't aged well.
Pick a side, Justin.
Gotta love how stoked he is in this screenshot, though.
As far as summoning rituals go ...
This one is definitely, uhh, unique. We'll see if this actually works come game day though.
Mary kept her promise.
I'd probably put a coat on. But sometimes we can stay warm with sheer enthusiasm, I guess.
When your team needs a blood sacrifice to win.
I kid, I kid.
So good, I had to put it twice.
The fact that Waffle House, aka the greatest dining experience known to mankind, tweeted this out is absolutely wonderful.
Fresca and smokes.
Nothing like a lungful of smoke and nicotine to help get your head back in the game. Also, Fresca is absolutely delightful.
This kid is awesome.
Coaches often don't get enough love, so it's nice to see him getting the cosplay love.
Pro-tip:
Adding Bill Murray to any meme makes it instantly better.
Iconic.
SpongeBob with the 'stache has the makings for Super Bowl meme greatness.
Speaking of SpongeBob...
This is the halftime show viewers all over our great nation truly deserve.
Dang, this one is a bit morbid.
Gotta appreciate the fact Death is rocking a red robe.
