These Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Memes Have Been a Long Time Coming

If you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, the 2020 Super Bowl has been a long time coming. Patrick Mahomes has helped usher the team to new heights and led a stellar squad to the big dance against the San Francisco 49ers — and it seems like most of the country is backing KC and their mustache-coached team to get that glorious ring.

Naturally, a lot of memes have been created to mark this momentous occasion for the Missouri-based NFL franchise.