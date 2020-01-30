Jackson Mahomes From TikTok Is a Rising Star

Outside of the world of TikTok, according to the creator's Instagram account, Jackson seems to spend the majority of his free time hanging out with his dog, going to concerts, and cheering on his brother at football games. (While also making TikTok videos at said football games.) His relationship status is also unconfirmed, but he can often be found hanging out with beautiful women at football games on Instagram. So it goes without saying he seems to be doing well for himself.