Jackson Mahomes From TikTok Is a Rising Star

Jackson Mahomes From TikTok Is a Rising StarBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Like anyone else living in this totally internet-addicted world, I have a nasty habit of staying up until the sun rises, watching an endless queue of TikTok videos. And lately, one of my favorite watches has — without a doubt — been Jackson Mahomes. The 19-year-old TikTok master is a rising star, boasting a tremendous number of Instagram and TikTok followers.
And if you're curious to know more about the man behind Jackson Mahomes' TikTok videos, I've done a deep dive into the famed creator and performer's background. So hang tight — it's bound to be an interesting journey.
Jackson Mahomes from TikTok was born to a family of athletes.
Jackson is a Gen-Z baby, a Taurus, and a Texan, born on May 15, 2000 in Whitehall, Tex., according to Famous Birthdays. He was born to none other than Pat Mahomes, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, and his mother, Randi Mahomes. His parents are divorced, but apparently maintain a positive relationship.
Jackson's brother is 24-year-old Patrick Mahomes II, a well-regarded NFL quarterback, according to Famous Birthdays. Back in 2018, Pat became the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. That same year, he was named NFL MVP for throwing a total of 50 touchdowns. He even it to the Super Bowl in 2020, as the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers. And while Pat's athletic achievements are pretty spectacular, Jackson's athletic achievements are quite impressive, as well.
Back in high school, Jackson was a star basketball player.
Jackson graduated from Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Tex., back in 2018. And during his time there, Jackson was the second-leading rebounder for the school's varsity team, the Wildcats, according to ETSN. Surrounded by so much athletic talent (and towering over other players at 6-foot-6), it comes as no surprise Jackson is athletically gifted.
Jackson has decided not to pursue his budding basketball career outside of high school, as he seems to be more interested in video creation for his self-titled TikTok channel, Jacksonmahomes.
Jackson has gained tremendous traction on TikTok and Instagram.
On Instagram, the TikTok star currently boasts 67.3k followers, and on TikTok, he has over 193,000 followers. His net worth is currently under review, according to Mixed Article. But it seems like he's doing well nonetheless, creating a wide variety of lifestyle videos.
Outside of the world of TikTok, according to the creator's Instagram account, Jackson seems to spend the majority of his free time hanging out with his dog, going to concerts, and cheering on his brother at football games. (While also making TikTok videos at said football games.) His relationship status is also unconfirmed, but he can often be found hanging out with beautiful women at football games on Instagram. So it goes without saying he seems to be doing well for himself.
It seems as though Jackson's decision to not ultimately pursue athletics full time has worked out for him — he appears to enjoy — and succeed — at creating high quality lifestyle videos, while simultaneously building his Instagram following. IDK about you, but I'll be keeping my eye on him — it seems like Jackson is really going places.
