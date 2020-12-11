Why Is Bryce Hall Feuding With Barstool Sports Founder David Portnoy?

Dave hosts the BFFs podcast with Josh Richards, who is a fellow Sway House member. He's also one of Bryce's closest friends. Back in November of 2020, Josh and Dave welcomed Call Her Daddy host Alexandra Cooper as a guest on the show.

Just days after Bryce Hall called out rapper Lil Yachty for his "E-Er" lyrics about Addison Rae, the Sway star is embroiled in yet another online feud. This time, it's with Barstool Sports founder David "Dave" Portnoy .

What's the deal with the Bryce Hall and Dave Portnoy drama? Their feud is explained below.

While commenting on some of TikTok's top male content creators, Alex compared Bryce to a movie character. According to Josh, Bryce was so hurt by the comment that he will not appear on the BFFs podcast, and he no longer has any regard for Dave.

Why are Bryce Hall and Dave Portnoy feuding? Their drama explained.

Because Josh and Bryce are good friends, they have similar platforms, and they promote several of the same businesses, it would seem logical that Bryce would appear on the BFFs podcast. But, Josh told his co-host that Bryce was uninterested in going on the show because he's "hurt" about what Alex said about him. BFFs listeners may remember that Alex compared Bryce's appearance to the character Sid from Ice Age.

"OK, no, no. Please, and I feel bad. I'm not just being an a-----e, I'm just saying no. No," she said on the show. "It's almost like he resembles Sid from Ice Age." Afterward, Bryce said that Alex's comments wouldn't be taken so lightly if he had been the one criticizing the way she looked. "Imagine the roles were switched and we roasted her appearance lol," he tweeted after Alex's comments went viral. He then did "roast" her by comparing her to a character from 2 Broke Girls.

Though Alex was actually the one who poked fun at Bryce, Josh explained that Bryce was upset with Dave. "So I asked Josh, I'm like, 'Get Bryce Hall.' He's like, 'I don't think he'll do it,'" Dave shared. "He goes, 'He's still, like, butthurt about Alex?'" "I mean, he's just got it bad," Josh responded. "I don't think he's really fond of you, Dave." "He doesn't like me?" Dave asked. "I don't think so, man," Josh said. "Since when? Because of Alex?" Dave asked.

"Yeah, that kind of hurt him a little bit," the 18-year-old continued. Dave was then incredulous about how Alex's words could have soured his own relationship with Bryce. "Come on," the pizza reviewer said. "He can't be that soft. That's tissue paper." Josh went on to say that, for whatever reason, Bryce can't get past the podcast comments.

"I don't know what it is," Josh said. "In his head, it's not a soft thing, it's more like [he's] not going to go and talk to a guy that he feels like may have been disrespectful." Dave then referred to Bryce as "the softest dude ever," before adding that "nothing that bad has been said about him." Their drama was far from over.