Looks Like There’s Some Intense Drama Surrounding the ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast

As if things weren’t already bad enough out there, fans of the Call Her Daddy podcast have a new tragedy to contend with. After two weeks without a new episode, it seems like the podcast is definitely going through something — but what? Here’s what we know about what happened to Call Her Daddy .

The #FREETHEFATHERS hashtag quickly picked up steam on social media with many fans wondering what exactly is going on. From what we can tell, it looks as though Sofia and Alex no longer work for Barstool Sports. And knowing the drama that tends to follow both them and the Barstool Sports network as a whole, we’re guessing things may get messy.

Unfortunately, those discussions also seem to have disappeared for the time being. Call Her Daddy was originally part of the Barstool Sports podcast lineup, but rumors are now going around saying that is no longer the case. Information regarding the apparent split is scarce, but there have been some interesting posts on the Call Her Daddy social media pages, like this one, which was shared on both Instagram and Twitter:

Call Her Daddy is a podcast hosted by 20-somethings Sofia Franklyn and Alexandra Cooper , who both live in NYC. Each episode features Sofia and Alexandra discussing the modern-day sex and dating scene, and let’s just say they do not hold back. Their discussions are frank, explicit, and — in the minds of their many fans — hilariously addicting.

Technically, Barstool Sports owns the Call Her Daddy IP.

This is where things could get a little tricky. The Call Her Daddy IP is technically owned by Barstool Sports, so if Alexandra and Sofia have truly left the network — either of their own volition or after being fired — they most likely will be unable to continue making the podcast. Or, rather, they won’t be able to make a podcast called Call Her Daddy, anyway.

School = gone

Sports = gone

Brady = gone

Job = gone



And just when we thought it couldn’t get worse:



The fathers = gone #freethefathers @callherdaddy — Katie Smith (@K_TSchmidt) April 22, 2020

Of course, they could always change their name and run their own show outside of the network (à la Throwing Fits, which used to be Barstool’s Failing Upwards). The challenge, in that case, would be making sure their audience follows them to the new platform, and then making sure they can still make money for the show.

There’s a chance we might see Call Her Daddy’s new form (Call Her Father? Refer to Her as Daddy?) behind some kind of Patreon-esque paywall. Given that the show has a pretty huge following, the chances for Sofia and Alex’s success after leaving Barstool Sports are probably pretty high — we just need to know what exactly went down!