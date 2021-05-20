Sofia Franklyn Has a Boyfriend — but You'll Never Learn Who He Is

Before the online dispute with David Portnoy over the Call Her Daddy podcast, radio personality Sofia Franklyn co-hosted the podcast with fellow Barstool creator Alexandra Cooper. Since the feud, Sofia now hosts her own podcast titled Sofia with an F and is launching her own business.

These things, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, have been keeping the internet personality very busy. But while Sofia shares a decent amount of her life with her followers, many still want to know more.