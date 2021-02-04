Alex Cooper Gushed About Her New Man on 'Call Her Daddy'

The podcaster has been very open about her dating life recently with her followers, telling them how she's been casually seeing a new man and an ex at the same time. But it looks like she's settled down. Who is Alex's boyfriend ?

Everyone's favorite single father is officially off the market. Alex Cooper of the Call Her Daddy podcast has finally revealed that she's changing her status from "single" to "in a relationship."

Who is Mr. Sexy Zoom Man?

On the most recent Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex confirmed that she is officially off the market. The episode, titled "I HAVE A BOYFRIEND," revealed to listeners that she had finally decided to settle down with one of the two men she had been seeing. This man was none other than Mr. Sexy Zoom Man, whom Alex has been talking about for a few episodes. She explained how Mr. Sexy Zoom Man was coming back from London, forcing Alex to decide if she was all in with him.

To let her new man know just how committed she was to it, she and her friend showed up to pick him up from the airport with a sign that read "Mr. [his last name], AKA my boyfriend." Alex and her co-host then described the baby shower-themed rave they threw in celebration of this new romance (even if was just for the three of them).

Unfortunately, while Alex was super excited to share the news of her new romance, she did not reveal Mr. Sexy Zoom Man's identity. Considering how prominent of an online figure Alex is, it's understandable that she wouldn't want to disclose his name so early in the relationship. Considering we don't know much about who he is, including what he does for a living, it may be some time before we know who exactly Mr. Sexy Zoom Man is.

