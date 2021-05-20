Is 'Call Her Daddy' a Thing of the Past? Or Is the Podcast Just Leaving Barstool?

The initial contract dispute between Call Her Daddy and Barstool Sports had to do with contract negotiations for more money. Alexandra Cooper reportedly re-signed a three-year contract after Sofia Franklyn and her boyfriend — the elusive "Suit Man" — tried to shop around the podcast with other venues for more money behind the scenes.

When fans caught wind that Alexandra's latest podcast episode title included the word "finale," many assumed that she was finally breaking with Barstool Sports. Reportedly, Barstool technically owns all of the intellectual property associated with the podcast. However, some reports now state that Call Her Daddy is "partially" owned by Barstool, meaning Alexandra may have reclaimed some of her intellectual property in the contract negotiations.

It sounds like concerned fans should rest easy, especially since Alexandra hinted that she would return to the podcast in "a couple of weeks." She also promised a plethora of upcoming content, so perhaps fans will see more than just new podcast episodes in the weeks to come. Until then, they'll have to wait in eager anticipation, knowing that Alexandra has a lot more in store for them.

Episodes of Call Her Daddy can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, Barstool Sports, and iHeart Radio.