Is 'Call Her Daddy' a Thing of the Past? Or Is the Podcast Just Leaving Barstool?By Anna Garrison
May. 20 2021, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Since 2018, the podcast Call Her Daddy has been making headlines and causing waves. The podcast is owned by Barstool Sports and was created by former friends Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn. The podcast is known for the hosts discussing their sex lives and having "girl talk," but the friends had a major conflict in 2020 over contract disputes, and Sofia left the show.
Post-split, Alexandra Cooper has been hosting Call Her Daddy on her own, and the most recent episode of the podcast titled "Season Finale" had fans concerned that Barstool had ended the podcast for good. So, is the Call Her Daddy podcast over? Here's everything we know about the podcast and its future with Barstool Sports.
Is 'Call Her Daddy' over? The podcast isn't quite finished yet.
In the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, released on May 19, 2020, titled "Season Finale," the word "finale" caused concern among fans. After contract disputes with Barstool Sports in 2020 that forced co-hosts Alexandra and Sofia to break up their double act, the podcast has continued. After a shocking turn of events that nearly lead to Call Her Daddy's cancellation, fans have been on high alert ever since.
Rest assured, Call Her Daddy fans (known as the "Daddy Gang"), you have nothing to fear. In the "Season Finale" episode, Alexandra Cooper declared, "Daddy gang, this is it for this week’s episode. I’d just like to clarify that this is a season finale, it’s not a series finale. You b---hes know that I will never f--king leave you. You are gonna be getting a whole lot more of Call Her Daddy. I will see you in a couple of weeks."
Is 'Call Her Daddy' leaving Barstool Sports? It might be too soon to say.
The initial contract dispute between Call Her Daddy and Barstool Sports had to do with contract negotiations for more money. Alexandra Cooper reportedly re-signed a three-year contract after Sofia Franklyn and her boyfriend — the elusive "Suit Man" — tried to shop around the podcast with other venues for more money behind the scenes.
When fans caught wind that Alexandra's latest podcast episode title included the word "finale," many assumed that she was finally breaking with Barstool Sports. Reportedly, Barstool technically owns all of the intellectual property associated with the podcast. However, some reports now state that Call Her Daddy is "partially" owned by Barstool, meaning Alexandra may have reclaimed some of her intellectual property in the contract negotiations.
It sounds like concerned fans should rest easy, especially since Alexandra hinted that she would return to the podcast in "a couple of weeks." She also promised a plethora of upcoming content, so perhaps fans will see more than just new podcast episodes in the weeks to come. Until then, they'll have to wait in eager anticipation, knowing that Alexandra has a lot more in store for them.
Episodes of Call Her Daddy can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, Barstool Sports, and iHeart Radio.