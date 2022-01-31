NFL Fans Roast Jackson Mahomes After the Chiefs' Playoff Loss to the Bengals

After the Cinncinati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, there were only two subjects on the minds of sports fans nationwide.

The first is that Joe Burrow is the first QB to reach the Super Bowl as a No. 1 overall pick within his first two NFL seasons (absolutely incredible). The second topic? Well, Joe did the unthinkable — he freed us from having to see Jackson Mahomes perform cringe dance routines at the big game.