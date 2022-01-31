NFL Fans Roast Jackson Mahomes After the Chiefs' Playoff Loss to the Bengals

NFL Fans Roast Jackson Mahomes After the Chiefs' Playoff Loss to the BengalsBy Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 31 2022, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
After the Cinncinati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, there were only two subjects on the minds of sports fans nationwide.
The first is that Joe Burrow is the first QB to reach the Super Bowl as a No. 1 overall pick within his first two NFL seasons (absolutely incredible). The second topic? Well, Joe did the unthinkable — he freed us from having to see Jackson Mahomes perform cringe dance routines at the big game.
Following the Chiefs' tough playoff loss to the Bengals on Jan. 30, Jackson became one of the top trends of the night for all the wrong reasons. He's quite a divisive figure in the world of football, but if you're unaware of his controversial persona, we're here to fill you in. So, keep reading to learn why so many people seem to hate Jackson Mahomes.
Why do people hate Jackson Mahomes?
Once Bengals kicker Evan McPherson booted the game-winning field goal in overtime, NFL fans were thrilled at the thought of Jackson and his soon-to-be sister-in-law Brittany Matthews having to watch the Super Bowl at home.
Since 2020, the Chiefs dominated the AFC division, effortlessly earning their spot in the Super Bowl for two consecutive years. While most headlines focused on the highly-regarded quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, plenty also mentioned the incredibly annoying antics of both his younger brother Jackson and his fiancee, Brittany.
As for Jackson, most people and NFL fans hate him for the obnoxious and sometimes offensive TikToks he makes every year at the Super Bowl. In the Chiefs' past two appearances, Jackson went out of his way to try and take the spotlight from his older brother by sharing the most cringe-worthy videos for clout.
Thankfully, we don't have to worry about seeing Jackson on the sidelines acting like he's God's gift to TikTok and the Chiefs organization because Joe Burrow and the Bengals are taking their rightful place in Super Bowl LVI. And, in typical Twitter fashion, many took to the social media platform to roast Jackson for no longer being able to ride his brother's success this year.
Twitter was having a field day once the Chiefs lost.
While Joe Burrow is deemed a hero by the NFL community, Jackson Mahomes is being ripped a new one by Twitter users. Many are saying that even though they aren't Bengals fans, they couldn't be more ecstatic that they won't have to witness Jackson being insufferable at the Super Bowl.
"Not having to watch the most annoying family in football at the Super Bowl is a win for America," one user wrote. Another Twitter user humorously added, "Y’all giving Jackson too much credit thinking he knows what even happened at the game." Honestly, that's probably true since he's on the sidelines making TikToks every 30 seconds.
A third person chimed in and commented, "Patrick Mahomes is down bad. Imagine losing today and then having to go home to Jackson and Brittany making TikToks." Oh, there's no doubt he had one of the worst nights of his life.