Jackson Mahomes Has Issued an Apology After Offending Many WFT Fans on TikTok

Jackson Mahomes Has Issued an Apology After Offending Many WFT Fans on TikTokBy Joseph Allen
Oct. 18 2021, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
As one of the best quarterbacks in the league, most of the headlines about Patrick Mahomes are focused on his performance on the field. Following the Chiefs' 31-13 victory over the Washington Football Team, though, Patrick's little brother Jackson faced a backlash for filming a TikTok dance on top of former WFT defensive back Sean Taylor's number. The video was filmed prior to the game, which also featured the retirement of Sean's jersey.
Jackson faced a pronounced backlash over the video.
The video, which has now been deleted from TikTok, was up long enough for Jackson to be ensnared in a pretty significant controversy. "For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must've done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number," one person wrote. "I need apologies stat & not just from him."
Jackson apologized following the backlash.
In a post on Twitter, Jackson attempted to apologize and offer an explanation for why he was there. “I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” Jackson wrote. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”
In coming to Jackson's defense, many pointed out that it was actually the Washington organization who had instructed Jackson on where to stand. Others pointed out that, while Jackson may have been told to stand on Sean's number, no one told him that he had to film a video dancing on it. This is just the most recent example of Jackson causing controversy at a game. Last month, he was caught on video pouring water on the heads of Ravens fans who were bothering him and walking away.
Sean Taylor was killed after three seasons in Washington.
Sean's career and life were cut tragically short after he was shot during a break-in at his home near Miami. Sean played 55 games over the course of his career with Washington, and his jersey became just the third that the team had retired in its long history. The other two belonged to Sammy Baugh and Bobby Mitchell.
Jackson has gained a loyal following on TikTok.
Although he's still best known as Patrick Mahomes' little brother, Jackson has also developed a fairly loyal following on TikTok. Jackson is currently sitting at just below 1 million followers, and he posts frequent dance videos in and around the world of football. It's clear that Jackson is drafting in part off of his brother's success, but he's doing it effectively.
Patrick's skill with a football has allowed him to become one of the best paid men in sports, and it's clear that that's meant great things for his family as well. Jackson may not have a Super Bowl ring, but it turns out that the next best thing to being a great football player is being related to one.