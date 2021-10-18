Jackson Mahomes Has Issued an Apology After Offending Many WFT Fans on TikTok

In a post on Twitter, Jackson attempted to apologize and offer an explanation for why he was there. “I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” Jackson wrote . “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

In coming to Jackson's defense, many pointed out that it was actually the Washington organization who had instructed Jackson on where to stand. Others pointed out that, while Jackson may have been told to stand on Sean's number, no one told him that he had to film a video dancing on it. This is just the most recent example of Jackson causing controversy at a game. Last month, he was caught on video pouring water on the heads of Ravens fans who were bothering him and walking away.