Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Father Was Also a Professional Athlete

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Father Was Also a Professional AthleteBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Patrick Mahomes is quite the stud in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a very impressive 2019 season, and all of his hard work has paid off because he is now headed to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. But now that the 24-year-old football star is in the spotlight more than ever before, fans are curious to know more about his personal life, specifically who his parents are. Scroll down to meet the young athlete's family!
Who are Patrick Mahomes' parents?
Patrick's parents are Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin. His mother is Caucasian and his father is African American, which answers the questions about Patrick's nationality. The two allegedly divorced when Patrick was just 11 years old, but for the sake of their son, they remain civil and are able to watch his football games amicably.
Patrick's father, Pat Mahomes Sr., 49, was actually a professional athlete as well, but instead of the NFL, he was in the MLB. He is a former professional baseball pitcher who played for teams including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates from 1992 until 2003.
So yes, Patrick was certainly born with athletic genes and grew up around professional sports thanks to his dad. Although he didn't choose to take the pro baseball route, he did play college baseball at Texas Tech University. However, he chose to pursue a life in professional football instead and was drafted to the Chiefs in 2017.
Patrick's mother, Randi, just like his father, is also very proud of her successful son. She is additionally a mom to Patrick's two younger siblings, brother Jackson Mahomes and sister Mia Randall, both of whom he adores.
Patrick's parents and his siblings are often featured on the professional athlete's Instagram page with heartwarming photos and sweet shout-outs. By the looks of it, despite his parents' divorce, they are still a tight-knit, supportive family.
In a previous interview, Randi gushed about how her son is truly living the dream. “It’s truly been a blessing,” she once told KSHB. “I tell him that all the time. [It’s] a blessing that, you know, little boys dream about. He’s gotten to actually live a dream. So, you know, we take it – I take it one day at a time and try to enjoy it. It is a little overwhelming.”
Another very important person in Patrick's life is his longtime girlfriend, fitness guru Brittany Matthews. The two have been together for a few years now, and the blonde beauty is always featured on Patrick's Instagram. Better yet, it seems like she's super close with his family and attends many of Patrick's games.
"YOU DID IT BABE!" she captioned a photo of them kissing after he won the NFC championship on Sunday, Jan. 19. It's so nice to see that Patrick has such a loving family and support system, and we wish him the best of luck at the Super Bowl!
