Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Father Was Also a Professional Athlete

Patrick's parents are Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin. His mother is Caucasian and his father is African American, which answers the questions about Patrick's nationality. The two allegedly divorced when Patrick was just 11 years old, but for the sake of their son, they remain civil and are able to watch his football games amicably.

Patrick's father, Pat Mahomes Sr., 49, was actually a professional athlete as well, but instead of the NFL, he was in the MLB. He is a former professional baseball pitcher who played for teams including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates from 1992 until 2003.