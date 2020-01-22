We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Father Was Also a Professional Athlete

Patrick Mahomes is quite the stud in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a very impressive 2019 season, and all of his hard work has paid off because he is now headed to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. But now that the 24-year-old football star is in the spotlight more than ever before, fans are curious to know more about his personal life, specifically who his parents are. Scroll down to meet the young athlete's family!

Who are Patrick Mahomes' parents?

Patrick's parents are Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin. His mother is Caucasian and his father is African American, which answers the questions about Patrick's nationality. The two allegedly divorced when Patrick was just 11 years old, but for the sake of their son, they remain civil and are able to watch his football games amicably. 

Patrick's father, Pat Mahomes Sr., 49, was actually a professional athlete as well, but instead of the NFL, he was in the MLB. He is a former professional baseball pitcher who played for teams including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates from 1992 until 2003.