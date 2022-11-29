Patrick Mahomes’ Kids and Dogs Were All Named With a Common Theme in Mind

Patrick talked to Today about why he and Brittany are willing to share their personal life — including Sterling’s face — with fans, back in July of 2021. "Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” he explained. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”