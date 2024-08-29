Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Patrick Mahomes Has Not Taken a Political Stance, but His Wife Sure Has Patrick Mahomes has remained steadfastly apolitical throughout his career. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 29 2024, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Like many all-time great athletes before him, Patrick Mahomes seems intent on alienating as few people as possible. After all, as Michael Jordan once said, Republicans buy sneakers too. Recently, though, and thanks in part to his wife, some have wondered what Patrick's political beliefs might be.

Article continues below advertisement

His wife has been embroiled in some controversy over speculation that she is a Trump supporter, and she hasn't exactly denied those claims. Here's what we know about whether Patrick or his wife is a Trump supporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Patrick Mahomes a Trump supporter?

Patrick has never endorsed a candidate for president, and he seems determined to remain as apolitical as possible. “I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” Patrick said in an interview with Time. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.” It's unclear what his political beliefs might be, but Patrick's plan seems to be to stick to football talk as much as he can.

His wife, though, has been less careful about her own political beliefs. Recently, Brittany Mahomes faced some controversy after she was caught liking a post from Donald Trump's official Instagram page. In the post, Trump outlines his platform for reelection, which includes "keep men OUT of women's sports" and “end the weaponization of government against the American people.”

Article continues below advertisement

After she faced backlash for liking the post (and then unliking it), Brittany made a veiled reference to her "haters" in an Instagram Story. “I mean honestly,” she wrote in the Story. “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Brittany’s like is still there IJBOL



Brittany Mahomes “real women vote for trump” wag confirmed pic.twitter.com/oFUYWxV551 — 🍭 (@tiredasslesbian) August 23, 2024 Source: Twitter/@tiredasslesbian

Article continues below advertisement

Although she liked the post, Brittany has not explicitly endorsed a presidential candidate, and she does not follow Trump on social media. The Instagram Story does not mention Trump or the post by name, but seems to suggest that some people need to spend less of their time checking who she's liked on social media, which, you know, could be a fair point.

Brittany is friends with Taylor Swift.

Since Taylor Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she and Brittany have been friendly with one another, and the four have been seen hanging out on several occasions. Taylor has not made any sort of endorsement in the 2024 campaign (in spite of Trump's AI-generated image saying that she had endorsed him), but in 2020 she was a vocal critic of Trump and endorsed Joe Biden.