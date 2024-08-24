Did Taylor Swift Ever Endorse Joe Biden for President?
“Clearly, Swift’s extraordinary popularity could bolster any candidate’s campaign," an expert said.
If Taylor Swift says it's cool, then it's cool.
At least this is the view of the millions of Swifties devoted to the pop star. They idolize every song, outfit, and thought the the singer has. Does that include political endorsements?
It's been posited that if Taylor threw her support behind a candidate, it could make a huge impact on the 2024 election.
But The Eras Tour maven did not attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August, disappointing fans.
In fact, she was not political at the beginning of her music chart reign, only making her first political endorsement in 2018 for the U.S. midterm elections. From there, the "Blank Space" crooner endorsed a candidate for president. Was it Joe Biden? Read on to find out.
So, did Taylor Swift endorse Joe Biden? She did.
In 2020, the most famous woman on planet Earth told the world she was voting for Biden and Kamala Harris — and not Donald Trump. But backing up for a moment, Taylor first got political two years earlier, and took to social media to explain why to her followers.
The woman responsible for turning women everywhere into football fans said at the time, “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."
She went on to say that her support will always go to candidates who "protect and fight for the human rights," as well as those who stand with the LGBTQ community.
Impressively, 160,000 people registered to vote within two days of Taylor's endorsement of Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen. He lost the race, incidentally.
Still, Mark Wheeler, professor of political communications at London Metropolitan University, said about the star's potential influence in the 2024 race, “Clearly, Swift’s extraordinary popularity could bolster any candidate’s campaign, and her endorsement might indicate a significant shift in the narrative of the campaign.”
Taylor Swift has never made a secret of her contempt for Donald Trump.
In the weeks leading up the 2024 election, Trump shared an AI image of the singer endorsing him for president on his Truth Social network. He later denied that he had knowledge of the image.
Fans are well aware that the star is no, well, fan of the Republican. She shared a series of tweets condemning him in 2020.
"Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely," she blasted the conservative in one tweet.
Clearly if she is going to endorse anyone in the 2024 election, it won't be Trump, and since Taylor supported Biden in 2020, there's a good chance she'll be in Harris' corner come November.
If that turns out to be true, as PR professional told Newsweek, "The biggest advantage this will have is possibly getting people interested in the election who previously had no intention of voting."