Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Did Taylor Swift Ever Endorse Joe Biden for President? “Clearly, Swift’s extraordinary popularity could bolster any candidate’s campaign," an expert said. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 24 2024, 5:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If Taylor Swift says it's cool, then it's cool. At least this is the view of the millions of Swifties devoted to the pop star. They idolize every song, outfit, and thought the the singer has. Does that include political endorsements?

Article continues below advertisement

It's been posited that if Taylor threw her support behind a candidate, it could make a huge impact on the 2024 election. But The Eras Tour maven did not attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August, disappointing fans.

In fact, she was not political at the beginning of her music chart reign, only making her first political endorsement in 2018 for the U.S. midterm elections. From there, the "Blank Space" crooner endorsed a candidate for president. Was it Joe Biden? Read on to find out.

Article continues below advertisement

So, did Taylor Swift endorse Joe Biden? She did.

In 2020, the most famous woman on planet Earth told the world she was voting for Biden and Kamala Harris — and not Donald Trump. But backing up for a moment, Taylor first got political two years earlier, and took to social media to explain why to her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman responsible for turning women everywhere into football fans said at the time, “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now." She went on to say that her support will always go to candidates who "protect and fight for the human rights," as well as those who stand with the LGBTQ community.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Impressively, 160,000 people registered to vote within two days of Taylor's endorsement of Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen. He lost the race, incidentally.

Still, Mark Wheeler, professor of political communications at London Metropolitan University, said about the star's potential influence in the 2024 race, “Clearly, Swift’s extraordinary popularity could bolster any candidate’s campaign, and her endorsement might indicate a significant shift in the narrative of the campaign.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Taylor Swift has never made a secret of her contempt for Donald Trump.

In the weeks leading up the 2024 election, Trump shared an AI image of the singer endorsing him for president on his Truth Social network. He later denied that he had knowledge of the image. Fans are well aware that the star is no, well, fan of the Republican. She shared a series of tweets condemning him in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

"Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely," she blasted the conservative in one tweet.