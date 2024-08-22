Home > News > Politics Michelle Obama's DNC Comments Sparked Extra Attention to the Obamas' Many Luxury Homes The former first family resides in multiple homes across various area codes. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 22 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@michelleobama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama ruffled a few feathers after she discussed her and Barack Obama's wealth at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024.

After Michelle shared how her parents "didn't aspire to be wealthy," some social media users called her a hypocrite due to her and Barack's lavish homes.

How many homes do the Obamas own?

The Obamas own three homes: one in Kalorama, Wash., one in the historic Oak Bluffs in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., and one in Chicago's Kenwood suburbs. According to Celebrity Net Worth, they bought the Kalorama home for $8.1 million in 2019, followed by their $11.75 million Martha's Vineyard home in 2019. Their Kenwood, Ill. home, which the Obamas purchased before Barack's presidency, is worth $1.6 million.

Extra attention was put on the Obamas' homes after Michelle's speech highlighted how, though she and current Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris's mothers were "an ocean apart," they instilled similar values regarding working hard. She also shared that her mother and father "were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed." Michelle's sentiments upset many people watching the DNC, including X (formerly Twitter) user @leslibliss, who scolded her and Barack for owning multiple homes.

"The Obamas have a net worth of $70 million," the user said. "They own four luxurious properties. Getting really tired of multi-millionaires preaching about the evils of money and greed." The X user also listed several homes with the price tag attached to each. While some of the homes' prices were accurate, the user's listing of their rumored Oahu, Hawaii property hasn't been confirmed.

The Obama’s have a net worth of $70 million. They own 4 luxurious properties:



- Washington DC home bought for $8.1M



- Martha’s Vineyard home bought for $11.75M



- Beachfront home in Hawaii bought for $8.7M



- Chicago home bought for $1.65M



Getting really tired of… pic.twitter.com/sNwPVfmRSt — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 21, 2024

