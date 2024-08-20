Home > News > Politics Joe Biden's Youngest Daughter Ashley Introduced Him as an "OG Girl Dad" Ashley Biden has been married for 12 years to a neuroscientist. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 20 2024, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The first night of the Democratic National Convention was about turning the page from Joe Biden to focus on Kamala Harris, and that meant that Joe was the first night's main event. Joe was introduced by his wife Jill and the daughter they share, Ashley, and it was Ashley who seemed to have gotten the president a little weepy prior to his address.

Ashley has not been discussed nearly as much as her siblings, Hunter and Beau, so many naturally wanted to know more about her. Ashley said in her speech that she was a social worker, but many now want to know whether she's married or has any children.

Is Ashley Biden married?

Ashley married Howard Krein in 2012, and as she mentioned in her speech, she was married in her parents' backyard. She even suggested that Joe got emotional during the big day, but also that he was driving around on a tractor making sure that everything got done. Howard is a doctor, and a native of Cherry Hill, N.J. He got his PhD in cell and developmental biology from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey's Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, then went on to medical school.

Ashley and Howard have worked hard to stay largely out of the public eye, even as they have remained supportive of Joe's political career. Ashley is a social worker with a Master's in Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania. She has worked for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families where she developed programs for children in the juvenile and foster care systems.

She then went on to serve as executive director at the Delaware Center for Justice, which advocates for social justice reforms and has programs for those who have been incarcerated. She stepped down from that role in 2019 in order to help with her father's presidential campaign, and she also spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in support of her father. Since then, she has worked in consulting and was reportedly applying for a doctorate in social work.

Does Ashley Biden have any kids?

Ashley Biden does not currently have any children, but she has devoted her life in part to helping other people's children succeed. She has purposefully kept herself off of social media in order to ensure that she can lead a relatively private life, in spite of the high-profile family that she's a part of.