Joe Biden's Kids Are No Strangers to the Spotlight

Joe Biden has all but won the Democratic primary and is well on his way to being the 2020 Democratic nominee. And regardless of your feelings on that, it’s hard not to wonder who his family is and what they might be like as the next potential first family. Although Joe Biden’s kids probably aren't going to be living at the White House if he is elected come November, you have to be curious about who they are and if they, too, are heavily ingrained in politics.