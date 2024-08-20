Home > News > Politics Jesse Jackson's Health Struggles: A Closer Look at His Battle with Parkinson's Jesse Jackson appeared wheelchair-bound at the DNC, now folks are concerned for his health. By D.M. Published Aug. 20 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For over six decades, Reverend Jesse Jackson has shaped American civil rights, politics, and social justice. He has tirelessly worked to advance the rights of African Americans and champion equality and justice. In 1965, Jackson joined the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) under Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s leadership. He quickly became a close ally of Dr. King and played a significant role in the Chicago Freedom Movement.

After Dr. King's assassination in 1968, Jackson founded Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity) in 1971, focusing on economic empowerment and civil rights. This organization later evolved into the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which advocates for a wide range of social justice issues. Jackson made two presidential runs, first in 1984 and then in 1988. And while he did not win the nomination, Jackson's campaign broke new ground by advocating for a "Rainbow Coalition" that brought together people of all races and backgrounds.

Throughout his life, Jesse Jackson has remained a tireless advocate for civil rights and social justice. However, recent events have left his supporters worried. There has been a growing concern for his health, after noticeable changes in Jackson’s mobility.

Jesse Jackson has had major health problems.

In recent years, Jesse Jackson has faced several health challenges. After his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2017, he took time away from the public eye. Despite this, he stayed relatively active in public life. In 2023, Jackson stepped down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization he founded.

“I’m going to make a transition pretty soon. I’ve been doing this stuff for 64 years. I was 18 years old,” Jackson told Fox 32, adding, “I'm going to work along with the new president and our board, and we'll have a new president who will in fact be working here day to day. I want to see us grow and prosper.” Despite these limitations, Jackson continues to advocate for voting rights and racial equality.

In addition to Parkinson's, Jackson has faced other health challenges. In August 2021, he and his wife, Jacqueline, were hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Jackson, who had been vaccinated, recovered from the virus, but he experienced a serious fall just months later, per NPR.

Jesse Jackson made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention.

At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Jesse Jackson was honored for his work as a civil rights activist. The 82-year-old former politician received a standing ovation when he entered the room. The wheelchair-bound pastor did not speak at the convention but waved to his admiring supporters who cheered from the crowd. Longtime supporters of Jackson were seemingly overwhelmed by his appearance, taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Forty years after he ran for president and electrified the nation with his “Keep Hope Alive” speech, the Rev. Jesse Jackson makes a surprise appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/I883tVWy3n — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 19, 2024