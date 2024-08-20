Home > News > Politics Tony Goldwyn's Appearance at the DNC Had 'Scandal' Fans Asking What Fitz Is Doing There Tony Goldwyn spoke on-stage at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 20 2024, 8:53 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/PBS

It's not out of the ordinary for actors and entertainers in general to take part in the Democratic National Convention in support of the nominee. Viewers who tuned in to the Republican National Convention were privy to Hulk Hogan's appearance, after all. But when Tony Goldwyn showed up on-stage on Aug. 19 at the DNC, people were wondering why he was there.

Again, it's not uncommon for actors to show support for presidential candidates this way. But the vision of Goldwyn on-stage showing support for a female presidential candidate took Scandal fans back to when he co-starred on the ABC drama as a fictional president named Fitzgerald "Fitz" Grant. And those same fans had a serious case of déjà vu upon seeing Goldwyn at the DNC.

Why is Tony Goldwyn at the DNC? 'Scandal' fans know him as Fitz.

Ahead of night one of the DNC, Goldwyn was announced as one of the celebrities set to make an appearance on-stage at the event. In fact, in addition to Goldwyn's former Scandal co-star Kerry Washington, and Mindy Kaling and Ana Navarro, Goldwyn was tapped to host the DNC. It makes sense, given the fact that Goldwyn played a president on TV. But, more than that, he is a supporter of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

In July 2024, Goldwyn reposted an alleged check made out to Harris on Instagram that former President Donald Trump had reportedly donated to her campaign in 2011. He captioned the post "THIS!" with a laughing emoji and he tagged Harris in it. At the DNC, Goldwyn called Harris "a leader who has dedicated her life to doing the work of making good on the promise of America."

OK, so maybe seeing Fitz, as he is still affectionately called by Scandal fans, at the real life DNC also made for a great topic of conversation among viewers. But Goldwyn is an actor and director and his support for Harris probably shouldn't be overshadowed by his resume — even if he played a president on TV for seven seasons.

Other actors are at the DNC to show support for Kamala Harris.

Of course, Goldwyn isn't the only actor who appeared at the DNC to show support for Harris. James Taylor was among the musicians who opened the DNC on its first night, and the event's other hosts are scheduled to make appearances over the course of the four-day-long event. It was supposed to culminate with Harris appearing on the fourth day herself, but she surprised attendees when she appeared on-stage on the first night.

Not them bringing out Fitz after the future Madame President!!! 😂😂 #DNC #DNCConvention2024 — Child of Wakanda (@PettiGyrlJoy) August 20, 2024