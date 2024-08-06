Home > News > Politics Will the Meme-ificatiton of Kamala Harris Win Her the Presidency? Some Think So You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 6 2024, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

From the moment that Joe Biden stepped down from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead, her campaign has received unprecedented attention from the younger generations. Aside from the fact that she could possibly be the first ever female president, she is also one of the first major candidates to embrace Gen Z and internet culture — in a way that resonates more than Hillary Clinton's "Pokémon GO to the polls."

Article continues below advertisement

Her entire run so far has been surrounded my memes, from her Brat-ification courtesy of Charli XCX and her fanbase to the plethora of songs and TikToks that have been made out of her famous coconut tree quote. It has been an effective way to reframe the Republican narrative surrounding her, and some even think that her memes may give her the boost she needs to win the presidency.

Source: tiktok/@kamalahq

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris's memes are making her more popular with young voters.

If you're active at all on TikTok, then you've probably come across at least one Kamala Harris meme — potentially even posted by the official KamalaHQ account. The page has gone viral for their humorous and trendy approach to campaigning, and while not run by Harris herself, it is affiliated with the politician.

In fact, we have KamalaHQ to thank for one of Harris's most popular memes yet: a slideshow set to Chappel Roan's "Femininomenon" that sets up a dynamic between Harris and Trump, with Harris calling for a feminine revolution within the government. The post has over 55 million views and 7 million likes as of writing, with a plethora of comments in support of the presidential hopeful. "You got the Gen Z vote with this one," one commenter wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

This relatable voice is even carried on by Harris herself within her rallies, with one recent moment going viral in which she addresses Trump's negative remarks toward her while refusing to debate her on stage: "If you've got something to say, say it to my face."

Harris's presence in the Gen Z space has served to somewhat successfully reframe the Republican Party's narrative surrounding her, which is that she's "crazy," "unstable," and "annoying" — particularly relating to her laugh. Before her run for president, but especially so now, Trump has rallied his base by calling her one of his infamous nicknames: "Laughing Kamala." However, her supporters have turned that around in her favor, cherishing her propensity for laughter as something that makes her more human.

Article continues below advertisement

Another viral meme of the candidate is a perfect example: Big Sister General. In the clip, Harris shares a humorous moment with her sister Maya during an interview; Maya explains that she won't be calling her sister General Harris, but instead "big sister," to which Harris makes the famous quip and the two burst out laughing.