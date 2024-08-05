Home > News > Politics Inside the Harris Family: Kamala Harris' Sister Maya Is Also in Politics! “We forged a bond that is unbreakable," Kamala said of her sister. By D.M. Published Aug. 4 2024, 8:20 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris has had a long career in politics, and her success is backed by her sister, Maya Harris. Kamala and Maya were born to parents Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian-American, and Donald Harris, a Jamaican-American. They grew up in Oakland, Calif., where they were exposed to a blend of cultures. This upbringing instilled in them a deep commitment to public service and advocacy.

Kamala’s political career is well-documented. She began as a prosecutor in Alameda County. Kamala quickly rose through the ranks to become the District Attorney of San Francisco and the Attorney General of California. In 2016, she made history as the second African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate, representing California. In 2020, Kamala became the first female Vice President of the United States, as well as the first African American and Asian American to hold the office.

Maya Harris, though perhaps less visible in the public eye, has been a formidable force in her own right. Here’s what we know about the sister of the first female vice president, who has built a successful career of her own.

Source: Getty Images Maya Harris attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell

Maya Harris is an accomplished lawyer and political figure.

Maya Harris has been by Kamala Harris’ side since the beginning. The two were raised together and have also followed similar career paths. An accomplished lawyer, public policy advocate, and political analyst, who graduated from Stanford University. Additionally, Maya has dedicated her career to issues of social justice, civil rights, and equality – which was inspired by her parents.

“Their activism and what they were striving to achieve was what we talked about at the dinner table,” Maya told Stanford Lawyer Magazine. “I knew at a very early age that I was going to one day have a career that would allow me to work for social justice and focus on improving the quality of people’s lives.”

The California native has also served as a Senior Policy Advisor to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Furthermore, Maya has been a crucial advisor and strategist for Kamala throughout her career. She worked on her sister’s 2020 campaign and is standing by Kamala in the 2024 presidential race.

Source: Getty Images Democratic Candidate for President Senator Kamala Harris - sister and advisor Maya Lakshmi Harris

Kamala Harris and Maya Harris have long supported each other’s career.

Kamala Harris and Maya Harris have consistently proved that their bond is strong. Kamala's political policies often reflect the values championed by Maya, which include criminal justice reform and healthcare access. The vice president frequently speaks about Maya's significant influence on her life and career, describing her sister as one of her closest confidantes.

“We leaned on each other,” Kamala told The Washington Post. “We forged a bond that is unbreakable. When I think about it, all of the joyous moments in our lives, all of the challenging moments, all of the moments of transition, we have always been together.”